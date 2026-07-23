Spain World Cup Winners Fabian Ruiz, Gavi Honoured With Body Weight In Tomatoes

Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielders Fabian Ruiz and Gavi received an unusual homecoming gift on Wednesday after being rewarded with their body weight in tomatoes by their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca.

The pair returned to the town, located south of Seville, following Spain’s World Cup triumph in North America. Ruiz, who started the final against Argentina, and Barcelona star Gavi wore their winners’ medals as they were welcomed by local officials and hundreds of supporters during a civic reception at the town hall.

As part of a long-standing local tradition, both players stepped on to weighing scales to determine the amount of tomatoes they would receive. Ruiz will be presented with 85kg, while Gavi is set to collect 68.5kg.

Local officials said the tomato presentation “has become a hallmark of the municipality for honouring its great athletes”.

Former Spain winger Jesus Navas also attended the ceremony. Navas became the first player from Los Palacios y Villafranca to win the World Cup when Spain lifted the trophy in 2010. He and Ruiz were similarly rewarded with tomatoes after Spain won Euro 2024.

The celebrations also included further recognition for the trio. The town’s sports pavilion already bears the names of Navas and Ruiz, while football pitches will now be renamed in honour of Ruiz and Gavi.

“In addition, the town hall will promote the construction of a monument dedicated to the three champions from Los Palacios,” said a town council statement.

“In this way, the city council wants to pay permanent tribute to three athletes who represent the pride of an entire town and who, with their sporting and human trajectory, have become role models for several generations of children and young people.”