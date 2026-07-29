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Cucurella Gets Tattoo Of Spain Coach De la Fuente After World Cup Triumph

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By Ernest Victor
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Marc Cucurella and his tatoo of Luis de la Fuente's face.
Marc Cucurella and his tattoo of Luis de la Fuente's face.

Spain defender Marc Cucurella has fulfilled a promise he made after his country’s World Cup triumph by getting a tattoo of head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Cucurella was part of the Spain side that defeated Argentina 1-0 in this month’s World Cup final, with De la Fuente steering La Roja to another global title.

The Real Madrid defender, who completed a £52m move from Chelsea in June, unveiled the tattoo on social media.

The artwork features a portrait of De la Fuente holding the World Cup trophy alongside the number 26. Sharing images and videos of the tattoo being completed, Cucurella wrote: “Promise kept.”

The defender had vowed to honour his manager with the tattoo if Spain lifted the trophy, and De la Fuente reminded him of that pledge after the final.

“I’ve already told them, ‘Did you make a mistake?'” De la Fuente said during his post-match news conference.

“They did, but they’ll enjoy it. I’m not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh and I am proud they keep their promises.”

Cucurella was one of Spain’s standout performers throughout the tournament and also attracted attention for his off-field personality.

During the World Cup, he carried his wife’s pyjama top as a lucky charm and previously revealed that his trademark long, curly hair helps his child recognise him easily while watching matches.

Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Victor Ernest Osong is a passionate communicator, teacher, poet, well-trained journalist, creative strategist, purpose-driven storyteller, and realist. With a strong foundation in writing, editing, content development, and leadership, he specializes in shaping narratives that inform, inspire, and ignite action. Email: [email protected]

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