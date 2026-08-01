UEFA Says FIFA President Infantino Has Lost Trust After Investment Plan Collapse

UEFA has declared it has lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino, escalating the fallout from the governing body’s abandoned plan to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors.

The European governing body issued the strongly worded statement earlier today, August 1, after FIFA confirmed it would no longer pursue the proposal, which had triggered fierce opposition across world football. UEFA had earlier warned it would boycott future World Cups if the plan went ahead, while other confederations also voiced their concerns.

Although UEFA welcomed FIFA’s decision to withdraw the proposal, calling it “a victory for the whole game”, it accused Infantino of breaking key promises he made when he sought election as FIFA president in 2016.

“The current FIFA leadership has not only lost Uefa’s confidence but also that of many other members of the football family,” the statement read.

“When Gianni Infantino asked for the trust and the votes of Fifa’s member associations to elect him as their president in 2016, he said: ‘Of course we have to be transparent.’

“He told the assembled stakeholders: ‘The money of Fifa is your money. It’s not the money of the Fifa president. You are the national associations and the money of Fifa has to serve for the development of football and not for anything else.’

“On both these promises, he has failed to deliver. The shabby, back room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through were anything but transparent.”

UEFA said football could no longer tolerate “secret schemes of fast-track timescales cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game”. It also demanded that those behind the proposal should be identified and held accountable.

The organisation pledged to work with its member associations and other confederations to ensure a similar situation does not happen again. It also said it would collaborate with partners to propose a new method of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme.

UEFA further accused Infantino of failing to use member associations’ funds for the benefit of football.

“We must start to use some of that money that is sat idle in FIFA’s bank account to deliver the kickstart that the grassroots and the wider game need,” the statement added.

“But we don’t need to sell off the family silver to pay for it.

“This is a victory for the whole game. But it must not be the end of the story.

“The proposal has gone. The task of rebuilding trust in Fifa has only just begun.”

The controversy has increased pressure on Infantino ahead of the FIFA Congress in March, where he is expected to seek a fourth term as president.