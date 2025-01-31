Gavi To Remain In Barcelona Until 2030 With €1 Billion Release Clause

Spanish La Liga giants, FC Barcelona, have officially announced a new contract agreement with young midfielder, Gavi, ensuring he will remain with the club until June 30, 2030.

Gavi’s contract extension announcement was made in the presence of club president, Joan Laporta, first vice president Rafa Yuste, and director of football, Deco.

Gavi, whose full name is Pablo Páez Gavira, has been with Barcelona since 2015 when he moved from Real Betis to La Masia. The 20-year-old Spain international made his first-team debut on August 29, 2021, just after turning 17.

Despite facing significant challenges, including a serious knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a year, Gavi’s resilience shone through. After returning to the pitch in October last year, he has been pivotal in the team’s success, contributing nine goals and helping secure the Spanish Super Cup.

The player’s contract renewal reflects his importance to the club and the potential for his future at Barcelona, underlining a promising road ahead for the talented midfielder.

To further emphasize Gavi’s importance to FC Barcelona, the Spanish giants have inserted a €1 billion release clause in his new contract. This has become Barcelona’s usual practice, designed to scare suitors away.