Spain Receive Hero’s Welcome After 2026 FIFA World Cup Triumph

Spain’s World Cup-winning squad received a rousing welcome from hundreds of thousands of supporters in Madrid on Monday as celebrations continued after their dramatic triumph over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Luis de la Fuente’s side returned to the Spanish capital early in the afternoon before visiting King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia at the Zarzuela Palace. The champions later boarded an open-top bus that made its way through packed streets to Plaza de Cibeles, where fans had gathered since the morning to greet their heroes.

Naija News reports that the celebrations came after an unforgettable night across Spain, with supporters filling streets, bars and public squares following Ferran Torres’s extra-time goal that sealed a hard-fought win over Argentina in New Jersey. The result, confirmed just before midnight local time, sparked jubilant scenes in Madrid, where crowds sang, danced, waved Spanish flags and sounded car horns well into Monday.

The Spanish team also received congratulations from the leaders of the tournament’s three co-host nations, United States President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Spain’s latest success also secured a unique place in football history. Having already won the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the country is now the first nation to hold both the men’s and women’s World Cup titles simultaneously.

The celebrations were, however, overshadowed by tragedy after local authorities confirmed that a 13-year-old boy died in Salamanca, north-west of Madrid, when a fountain he had climbed with friends during the celebrations collapsed.