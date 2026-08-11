Omar Artan Relishing UEFA Super Cup Chance After World Cup Disappointment

Somalian referee Omar Artan says he is “really proud” to have been handed the chance to referee the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

Omar Artan, 34, will take charge of Wednesday’s meeting between the Champions League winners and Europa League holders after UEFA selected him for the prestigious fixture.

The appointment represents a major moment in Artan’s career and his first opportunity to officiate a match in European club football.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud,” Artan told UEFA.

The Somali official also revealed how much the appointment meant to his family after he was informed that he would referee the Super Cup.

“Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great,” he added. “When we got this call it was, for me and my family, really a very, very happy moment.”

Artan’s excitement comes after a difficult period earlier this year when he missed out on refereeing at the World Cup in the United States.

He had been selected by FIFA as part of the tournament’s panel of referees but was denied entry into the US after arriving at Miami International Airport.

A US State Department official reportedly said that Artan was “associated with suspected members of terrorist organizations”, therefore “making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States”.

Artan rejected the allegations, while the incident sparked anger in Somalia, where he was welcomed home as a hero.

“It was a very tough period,” Artan said.

“A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also expressed his disappointment over the situation.

“It is unfortunate what happened to the referee from Somalia,” Infantino said, adding: “We don’t control everything.”

Despite the setback, Artan has now been given another opportunity to officiate on one of football’s biggest stages.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud,” he said.

Artan became the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024. His UEFA Super Cup appointment now gives him another landmark moment as he continues to build his career on the international stage.