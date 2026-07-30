CAF Sets Executive Meeting To Assess FIFA’s $4.2 Billion Commercial Proposal

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has scheduled a meeting of its executive committee to examine FIFA’s proposed commercial venture that could see minority stakes sold in the organisation’s flagship competitions, including the World Cup.

CAF confirmed in a statement on Wednesday night that its president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, will lead discussions next week on the plan, known as the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative.

“The CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, will host a meeting of the CAF executive committee next week to… assess and evaluate the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative,” the confederation said.

Naija News reports that FIFA unveiled the proposal on Tuesday, announcing plans to establish a commercial subsidiary to manage its biggest tournaments, including the World Cup and the Club World Cup. Under the model, private investors would be allowed to acquire minority stakes in the new company.

World football’s governing body believes the venture could raise up to $4.2bn, based on a valuation of $20bn for FIFA Forward Enterprise.

If approved, each of FIFA’s 211 member associations would receive a one off payment of $20m in early 2027. Funding for the 2027 to 2030 cycle would also increase from $8m to $20m per association.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino defended the proposal, describing it as a major boost for the sport.

“It is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the development of the game globally,” Infantino said.

The initiative has, however, faced growing resistance. UEFA, several leading European football associations and European Union officials have questioned the move, warning that it could deepen the commercialisation of football and create potential conflicts of interest.

Concerns have also emerged outside Europe. Both the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have criticised the timing of the announcement, arguing that FIFA’s 211 member associations should have been fully consulted before the proposal was made public.

CAF said it would continue engaging its member associations before taking a position.

The African governing body added that it remains “committed to continue consulting and together with its member associations… in support of increasing financial and other resources for the development and growth of football in Africa and worldwide.”