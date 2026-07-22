‘Irresponsible’ – Ejimakor Threatens Lawsuit Over Call For Extrajudicial Killing Of Nnamdi Kanu

Lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has described the public call for the extrajudicial killing of his client as “reckless, irresponsible and unlawful.”

Naija News reports that Ejimakor, in a statement issued on Tuesday, condemned and threatened legal action over the unlawful remark allegedly made by entrepreneur Chigozie Nnabugwu during a programme aired on News Central Television.

According to the lawyer, Nnabugwu urged the Federal Government to kill Kanu so that “normalcy would return to the South-East”.

He argued that publicly advocating the killing of a citizen whose case is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction amounts to an attack on the rule of law and due process, stressing that the remark could endanger Kanu’s life, incite violence and undermine public peace.

Ejimakor maintained that the statement may amount to an offence under Section 24(1) of the Cybercrimes Act, which criminalises the transmission of electronic messages, and could also attract liability under other laws relating to incitement and related offences.

He also stated that the offence carries penalties, including a fine, imprisonment or both upon conviction.

While criticising News Central Television for airing the remark, Ejimakor stressed that media organisations have a responsibility to prevent the dissemination of content capable of promoting violence or encouraging unlawful acts.

According to him, broadcasters that provide platforms for statements perceived as hate speech or calls for violence could face regulatory scrutiny for possible breaches of broadcasting standards.

He disclosed that Kanu’s legal team was reviewing available legal options, including petitions to relevant regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

The lawyer demanded an immediate retraction from the individual involved and a public apology from the television station, warning that legal proceedings could follow if the demands are not met.

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, is serving a life sentence in Sokoto prison after he was convicted on terrorism-related charges.