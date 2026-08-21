Tinubu Govt Withdraws Push For Death Penalty Against Nnamdi Kanu

Special Counsel to the imprisoned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Alloy Ejinakor has disclosed that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has withdrawn its cross-appeal seeking the mandatory death penalty against the pro-Biafra activist.

In a post on his social media, Ejimakor disclosed that he received formal communication from the government that jt would no longer pursue the appeal.

According to the lawyer, the government notified relevant parties of its decision to withdraw its cross-appeal on the mandatory death penalty, adding that representations had been made concerning the mandatory imposition of capital punishment and its alleged breach of international law.

He said: “UPDATE: By virtue of a formal communication I received 2 days ago, I can confirm that the Nigerian government ‘does not intend to pursue their cross appeal on the question of the mandatory death penalty’ against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Case closed.”

Recall that the prosecution had demanded in November 2025 for Kanu to be sentenced to death under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act.

However, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected the request and instead sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment.

He cited international developments and the growing move away from capital punishment.