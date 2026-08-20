Nigeria Has Proven Nnamdi Kanu Right – Dele Farotimi

Human rights lawyer and political activist, Dele Farotimi, has stated that recent events happening in the country have validated the criticisms of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that Farotimi made the statement in a post shared on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday.

He lamented that the agitator remains locked up while criminals are allowed to roam the streets.

Farotimi accused the government of failing to tackle systemic issues and also imprisoning rational voices.

He said, “Nigeria has proven Nnamdi Kanu right at every point. I have no single argument against the facts that have been adduced by Nnamdi Kanu in his agitation against the Nigerian state, not one.

“And if you press a little further, I am today convinced that Nnamdi Kanu was 110% correct in his assessment of the Nigerian state.

“He was correct, but today he sat in a cell somewhere, and numerous murderers are walking around free. That is vindication. The man is correct. Nigeria encourages madness.

“If it does not listen to rational voices, it becomes inevitable that more extreme voices will be spoken in the language that Nigeria understands.

“I’ve had multiple occasions to address separatist agitators, both in Igboland, in Yoruba land, and elsewhere.”