Family Raises Concerns As Nnamdi Kanu Faces ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Condition

The family of the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has cried out over his critical health condition in Sokoto prison.

Naija News reports that a statement issued on Wednesday by Emmanuel Kanu, on behalf of the Okwu-Kanu family, expressed concern about Kanu’s medical condition and the treatment of his independent medical team.

The family urged relevant authorities to ensure Nnamdi Kanu continues to have access to independent medical care.

According to the family, some members of Kanu’s medical team had come under scrutiny by regulatory authorities and urged the relevant institutions to allow the doctors to carry out their duties without interference.

It called for unrestricted access for Kanu to his preferred physicians, the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against the doctors, and an independent review of issues relating to his medical records.

The family further disclosed that copies of its petition had been sent to the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, as well as Nigerian institutions and international human rights organisations.

The statement added, “While Kanu was in custody, his health was systematically neglected and mismanaged. State-appointed doctors allowed his potassium level to fall to what independent physicians described as a life-threatening level capable of causing cardiac arrest.

“Kanu also suffered from poorly managed hypertension, deteriorating kidney function and untreated cardiac complications before an independent medical team led by Emeritus Professor Martin Aghaji was granted access to him.

“Following the intervention of the independent medical team, Kanu’s potassium level improved from 2.1 mmol/L to 2.9 mmol/L, while episodes of nosebleeds, fainting, light-headedness, swollen feet and persistent headaches reduced significantly.

“Rather than being commended, the doctors have since faced intimidation and persecution.”