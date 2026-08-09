Bone Of Contention In Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Not Terrorism Or Treason – Aloy Ejimakor

Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has disclosed that the bone of contention in his client’s case is not treason or terrorism but agitation for Biafra.

Naija News reports that Ejimakor made the disclosure in a post on 𝕏. He lamented that Kanu is a victim of prosecutorial overkill by the state.

He asserted that the Nigerian government hoodwinked the judiciary into Kanu’s prosecutorial overkill.

He wrote, “From day one, the bone of contention wasn’t terrorism or treason, but agitation for a separate state.

“He has always said that Biafra is a means to an end; if you don’t treat us well equally as Nigerians, then you let us go and have a separate state; that’s what Nnamdi Kanu was saying.

“MNK is a victim of prosecutorial overkill by the State and the judiciary was hoodwinked. What remains is the fix, and it shall come sooner than later.”

Kanu was first arrested on October 14, 2015, in Lagos by the Department of State Services over his role with Radio Biafra and charges of treasonable felony.

He was arraigned before an Abuja Magistrate Court in November 2015, followed by trial at the Abuja Federal High Court.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court on April 28, 2017, granted Kanu bail on health grounds, but he eloped from Nigeria after a military raid on his Abia State home, leading to a revocation of his bail status.

On June 26, 2021, the IPOB leader was arrested in Kenya and subjected to extraordinary rendition back to Nigeria, where he was initially detained by the DSS and subsequently rearraigned before the Abuja Federal High Court.

After a prolonged legal battle over his agitation for the actualisation of Biafra, on November 20, 2025, the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of the Abuja Federal High Court.