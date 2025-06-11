{Breaking} June 12: President Tinubu Cancels National Broadcast

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the June 12 national broadcast earlier scheduled as part of activities lined up to celebrate Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Anniversary.

Naija News reports that the planned nationwide broadcast was cancelled due to his scheduled address at the National Assembly Joint Session the same day.

The cancellation of the national broadcast comes on the heels of the earlier announcement that the Federal Government has decided to cancel the military parade that was to commemorate the 26th Democracy Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

According to details released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, President Tinubu will instead participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

This joint session is anticipated to include discussions on the State of the Nation, reflections on Nigeria’s democratic journey, and renewed appeals for national unity and reform.

Later that day, a public lecture is planned to take place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja at 4pm.

