FG Cancels June 12 Democracy Day Parade

The Federal Government has decided to cancel the military parade that was to commemorate the 26th Democracy Day, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2025.

According to details released by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu will deliver a nationwide address at 7 am on Thursday, foregoing the traditional Democracy Day parade observed in previous years.

Instead, President Tinubu will participate in a special joint session of the National Assembly at 12 noon.

This joint session is anticipated to include discussions on the State of the Nation, reflections on Nigeria’s democratic journey, and renewed appeals for national unity and reform.

Later that day, a public lecture is planned to take place at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja at 4pm.

Naija News reports that this event will gather government officials, political leaders, and civil society stakeholders to contemplate the country’s democratic path under the theme: “Consolidating on the Gains of Nigeria’s Democracy: Necessity of Enduring Reforms.”

The statement urged the public to tune in to the broadcast and engage in the national dialogue aimed at strengthening democratic institutions and reforms.