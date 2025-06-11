We Have Damaged Democracy, Nigeria Now Led By Civilian Dictators – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dele Momodu, has condemned the leaders of Nigeria, accusing them of causing hardship for the citizens.

According to Momodu, Nigerians are hungry, and the leaders don’t care how the citizens feel.

He lamented that democracy has been damaged in Nigeria, and civilian dictators are the ones in charge of the country.

Speaking on Wednesday, during an interview with Channels Television, the former PDP presidential aspirant said those who fought and died for democracy, particularly during the June 12 struggle, would be heartbroken if they could witness the current state of the nation.

Naija News reports that he submitted that politicians in all arms of government are responsible for the damage to Nigeria’s democracy.

“I’m very happy that today coincides with the lead-up to June 12 (Democracy Day), so that if we still have any iota of conscience left, we’ll realise we have damaged this democracy.

“The summary of it all is that on the eve of June 12, Nigeria is virtually back to civilian dictators who don’t care how you feel or what you think. Nigerians are hungry.

“We’ve damaged this democracy, and I hope we’ve not damaged it beyond repair because the audacity, the effrontery of this set of politicians—whether in the executive, legislature, or local government—is totally unbelievable.”

“All those who suffered for this democracy—especially those who are now in heaven—if they can see us, they would be crying,” Momodu said.