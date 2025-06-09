Cyriel Dessers Marries Rosalie De Ruysscher In Stunning Italian Ceremony

Rangers forward and Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Rosalie De Ruysscher, in a glamorous wedding ceremony held on Saturday in Montalbano, southern Italy.

The occasion, first reported by the Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, was described as a “beautiful weekend” for the couple, who exchanged vows in the presence of family and close friends at a breathtaking location in the Italian countryside.

Cyriel Dessers’ wedding came shortly after a standout performance for Nigeria at the Unity Cup in London, where he scored a goal and recorded his first-ever assist for the national team. His contributions helped the Super Eagles clinch the title in the friendly tournament last month.

However, the 30-year-old striker was notably absent from Nigeria’s recent friendly match against Russia last Friday. It has now been confirmed that Dessers requested to be excused from the squad due to preparations for his wedding.

His place in the team was taken by Olakunle Olusegun, the Krasnodar forward who earned his debut international call-up.

Despite growing expectations for his inclusion following several withdrawals from the Nigeria squad, particularly among attackers, coach Eric Chelle honoured Dessers’ request for a leave of absence.

On the club front, Dessers had a phenomenal season with Scottish giants Rangers, netting 29 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions.

His blistering form earned him the Scottish Premiership Golden Boot, further cementing his status as one of the most in-form African strikers in Europe.

Born in Tongeren, Belgium, Dessers remains eligible to play for the Belgian national team as all eight of his caps for Nigeria have come in non-competitive matches. He has scored three goals for the Super Eagles so far, including a brace against Ghana.