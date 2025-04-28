Super Eagles’ Cyriel Dessers Wins Top Scorer Award At Glasgow Rangers

Nigerian forward, Cyriel Dessers, has won the top scorer award for Scottish club, Glasgow Rangers, in the 2024-2025 season.

Cyriel Dessers, 30, received the award during the Rangers Player Awards Ceremony held on Sunday night.

Dessers has demonstrated his prowess by netting an impressive total of 24 goals across all competitions for the Light Blues this season. His most recent goal came during a thrilling 2-2 draw against St Mirren last Saturday.

In the previous season, Dessers was also nominated for the coveted Goal of the Season award. However, he narrowly missed out to teammate Rabbi Matondo, who secured the honour with his strike in the Old Firm derby against Celtic.

Dessers joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Serie A side Cremonese in a reported deal worth €5 million.

With 24 goals and 7 assists to his name this season, Dessers has established himself as a key figure in the Rangers squad.

Amid speculation regarding his future, he remains committed to the club, expressing, “I’m very keen. I came here two summers ago with the ambition to fight for trophies and to win trophies.

“We achieved two remarkable runs in Europe, but securing only one trophy isn’t sufficient for me. I’m truly hungry to win more silverware here.”

Dessers currently has two years left on his contract, but as Rangers face the pressure to rejuvenate their squad, uncertainty surrounds his future.

Despite the club’s triumph in the Scottish League Cup last season, fans are eager for a return to dominance in the Premiership, a title the team has clinched only once since 2010.

Looking ahead, Dessers is focused on concluding the season on a high note and achieving his personal goals. “Of course, I aspire to score in every match. Now that I have 23 goals this season, surpassing 25 would be an incredible milestone for me,” he said.