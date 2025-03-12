Curtis Jones Equals John Terry’s UCL Record, Cyriel Dessers Hopes For UEL Comeback

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, found himself in an unfortunate spot in the annals of UEFA Champions League history on Tuesday night, joining the ranks of Chelsea legend John Terry.

During the crucial Round of 16 second-leg match against Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, Jones stepped up to take a penalty but was thwarted by an outstanding save from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

This misstep places Jones alongside Terry, who notoriously missed a penalty during the 2008 Champions League final against Manchester United, becoming the first Englishman to falter in a Champions League shootout.

As a result of the match, PSG emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, securing their place in the quarter-finals. The game had initially ended 1-0 in favour of PSG, with Ousmane Dembélé scoring in the 12th minute, levelling the aggregate score at 1-1. With the tension high, PSG’s triumph highlighted Liverpool’s missed chances and the inherent pressure of knockout-stage football.

In another significant matchup, Cyriel Dessers issued a firm reminder to his teammates at Rangers regarding the need for vigilance despite their advantage from the first leg against Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Rangers achieved a commendable 3-1 victory in the first leg, with Dessers contributing to the scoreline and Vaclav Cerny impressively netting a brace.

As the team prepares to host Fenerbahce under the lights at Ibrox for the decisive second leg on Thursday, the 30-year-old Belgian-Nigerian forward emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and a proactive mindset.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Dessers stressed, “We have put ourselves in a good position, but we also know how talented Fenerbahce are. They can be difficult opponents, especially with their exceptional manager at the helm and their history of dramatic comebacks in European tournaments. However, we must ensure that we do not fall victim to that.”

Dessers further elaborated that the team’s approach should not solely revolve around defence. “We need to concentrate on our own game plan—prioritizing our attacking strategy while also being mindful of our defensive responsibilities. Our goal is to maintain our lead and aim for further goals, rather than simply trying to protect what we already have.”