Lamine Yamal Rules Out Real Madrid Move, Shares Thoughts on Ballon d’Or, UCL Best Stars

Spain and Barcelona rising star Lamine Yamal has stressed that he would never play for the club’s arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal stated this while in an interview with COPE Radio during Spain’s national team training camp.

When asked if he would ever consider playing for Real Madrid, Yamal gave a firm and immediate response: “No, never. Impossible.”

The 17-year-old winger, considered one of Spain’s brightest prospects, also shared his views on the Ballon d’Or and his personal approach to the game.

“I don’t think about winning the Ballon d’Or. I just focus on enjoying the game and playing well. If it’s meant to happen, it will come naturally,” he said.

Addressing comparisons with French forward Ousmane Dembélé ahead of their anticipated showdown in the Spain vs France match, Yamal added: “I’d vote for the one who performed best throughout the year. But if you insist we’re deciding it on Thursday, then let’s go head-to-head… I’d choose myself.”

Yamal also revealed his unique pre-match ritual, saying his friends often send him negative social media clips to fuel his motivation. Recalling one instance, he said, “Before the match against France, I was sleeping on the team bus, and a friend called me and said, ‘Remember what Rabiot said about you.’ I told him, ‘Of course I remember.’”

On his current development, Yamal noted a growing respect from opponents. “I can feel that defenders are starting to respect me more.”

Speaking about his club, Barcelona, Yamal acknowledged the team’s progress but urged a shift in mentality.

“We’re making progress, but we need to believe that we’re the best. When Real Madrid lost the first leg against Arsenal, people still believed they could come back. But when we drew against Inter in the first leg, people already started doubting us. That mindset needs to change.”

Yamal also shared his personal picks for the best performers in this season’s UEFA Champions League:

Best goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Best defender: Willian Pacho

Best midfielders: Pedri and Vitinha

Best forward: Raphinha

Best coach: Luis Enrique