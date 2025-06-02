Barcelona Deny Financial Crisis As Deco Insists Lamine Yamal Is Not Messi

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has denied that the Catalan giants are facing a financial crisis, insisting the club is stable, strategically positioned for growth, and under no pressure to sell key players — despite La Liga’s stringent financial regulations.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Sport, the 47-year-old former midfielder reflected on his transformative tenure since taking over as Barcelona’s sporting director in 2023.

Under his leadership, Barcelona has completed a domestic treble and reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, signalling a revival of their competitive legacy.

“Barcelona is my club, I love Barcelona,” Deco declared. “I knew it would be difficult when I joined with the financial rules – it’s not a financial problem, but the financial fair play rules in Spain are more difficult than in the Premier League and other countries.”

While speculation about player sales has intensified, Deco was resolute: “We will not sell our best players.” Instead, the club is focused on stability and strategic signings — targeting “two, three or four” reinforcements without splurging unnecessarily.

Lamine Yamal Is Not Messi

A major part of Deco’s strategy has been blending La Masia’s talents with experienced players. At the heart of this plan is Lamine Yamal, the 17-year-old prodigy hailed as Barcelona’s future.

Having debuted at just 15, Yamal now boasts over 100 appearances and has drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi.

“Lamine is Lamine. Leo is Leo,” Deco said. “Everyone becomes crazy when they see Lamine playing football. You would pay to go watch him. He’s special.”

Yamal recently signed a long-term deal keeping him at the Nou Camp until 2031. According to Deco, the teenager’s commitment to the project shows confidence in the club’s direction.

“He believes in the project. He deserves an improved salary and he’s going to be one of the best players in the world.”

However, Deco was cautious about burdening the teenager. “We try not to let him do everything,” he said, pointing to the media, sponsorship, and fan pressures surrounding such a meteoric rise. “Sometimes we can’t control everything, but people see his magic — on and off the pitch.”

Financial Stability and Future Ambitions

Barcelona’s leadership remains optimistic about the future, bolstered by a lucrative new contract with Nike — hailed by Deco as “one of the biggest contracts in history.”

The reopening of a revamped 100,000-seater Nou Camp, now Europe’s largest stadium, is expected to significantly boost revenue streams.

On the issue of La Liga’s financial restrictions, Deco expressed optimism but also called for adaptability. “It is a problem for a lot of clubs, you just hear about Barca because we are a big club,” he said. “But we are happy to work with La Liga. We hope the rules will continue to improve.”

Transfers and Rivals

Barcelona’s cautious transfer strategy means big names like Marcus Rashford and Luis Diaz, while admired, are unlikely to be pursued recklessly.

“Of course, these two players are good,” Deco admitted. “But they have contracts in their clubs, so we won’t speak because it’s not fair. When we decide to go to the market, we’ll find some names — but we don’t need many.”

Meanwhile, Deco acknowledged the strengthening of rivals, especially Real Madrid, who are expected to improve under new coach Xabi Alonso. With deals reportedly secured for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, Madrid are making moves Barcelona can’t ignore.

“Next season won’t be easy. Madrid have a lot of fantastic players. But it’s good for La Liga to keep top talent. We want strong Madrid, strong Atletico — and we need to be there.”