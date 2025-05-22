Deco Insists Lamine Yamal Not For Sale, Semi Ajayi Leaves West Brom

Barcelona’s director, Deco, has revealed that French football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made an approach to sign Lamine Yamal during the previous season.

The interest came after Lamine Yamal contributed significantly to Spain’s triumph in the UEFA European Championship.

During an interview with RAC1, Deco, who is well-known for his successful stints at both Barcelona and Chelsea, confirmed that the rumours surrounding PSG’s interest were indeed based on reality.

“Yes, last season, not this one yet,” he stated, emphasizing that while PSG expressed their desire to acquire Yamal, Real Madrid did not make any offers.

He added, “What we want is for him to stay. We don’t want to listen to offers; PSG asked, but Real Madrid didn’t.”

Deco made it clear that Barcelona have firmly turned down all approaches for the promising 17-year-old forward, asserting that they have no intention of selling him under any circumstances.

Lamine Yamal has had an outstanding season, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s success as they secured the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has bid farewell to West Bromwich Albion following the end of his contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

The 31-year-old was released this week, ending a six-year tenure at the Hawthorns that began in 2019 when he joined from Rotherham United.

Ajayi took to social media to express his gratitude to the club and their supporters, saying, “Thank you to everyone connected with @WBA for an incredible six years. To the staff, my teammates, and the fans — thank you for accepting me and embracing me in a way that truly made me feel at home.”

During his time at West Brom, Ajayi made an impressive 177 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists.