Farmers League: PSG Coach, Luis Enrique, Throws Subtle Jab At EPL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, Luis Enrique expressed his delight following his team’s remarkable journey to the UEFA Champions League final, playfully mocking the derogatory term “Farmers League” that some critics use to describe Ligue 1.

PSG secured their place in the final by defeating Arsenal with a 3-1 aggregate in their semi-final clash, marking a significant achievement that highlights their dominance over Premier League teams this season.

The Ligue 1 champions not only triumphed over Arsenal but also eliminated notable English clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa.

After the match, Enrique shared his thoughts with TNT Sports, referencing the “farmers’ league” label that is often thrown at Ligue 1. “The league of farmers, no? We are the league of farmers,” he humorously remarked.

He emphasized the joy that comes from the recognition PSG have received for their outstanding performance, particularly in how they have approached the game and the mentality they bring onto the pitch.

Enrique, who has maintained a close friendship with Arsenal’s manager Mikel Arteta, diplomatically disagreed with the notion that Arsenal deserved to advance.

“They play the way they want and love to play, but in the two legs, we scored more goals than they did, and that is the most important thing,” he explained.

He acknowledged Arsenal’s strong performance, stating that his team faced significant challenges, yet he firmly believed PSG earned their spot in the final.

Having clinched the Ligue 1 title just last month, PSG are now on the brink of achieving a historic treble. They are set to face Reims in the Coupe de France final on May 24.

Following that, they will meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Munich a week later, where they will aim to solidify their status as one of Europe’s elite teams.