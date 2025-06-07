‘Tinubu Will Light Up Every Nigerian Home’ – Adelabu Boasts Of Better Power Supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, stated that the Bola Tinubu administration is actively addressing the fundamental structural challenges that have plagued the power sector for many years.

Adelabu characterised the current enhancements in power supply throughout the nation as merely the beginning, in comparison to what is anticipated in the forthcoming years.

Naija News reports that the Power Minister made these remarks on Friday while engaging with journalists immediately after participating in the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Agodi Prayer Ground in Ibadan.

Adelabu conveyed his confidence that within the next few years, the sector will provide significantly improved services, ensuring that power supply reaches every Nigerian home, household, business, institution, and industry.

He said, “Let me say that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. Rome was not built in a day. And for you to build a solid building, there must be a very solid and reliable foundation. The power sector had some serious foundational structural issues, which we have been able to correct with this administration.

“The little improvement that you have seen is just a tip of the iceberg. You still witness major improvement in power supply.”

According to him, the President has promised to light up the entire country, and he is not relenting on that promise, stating that he reiterated it on Thursday at the ceremony held in Port Harcourt, where a power plant was inaugurated.

“President Tinubu assured that his major objective is to make sure that he electrifies every Nigerian home, household, business, institution, and industry. And I can tell you that we are not relenting. What you have seen is just one and a half years.

“I resumed this job in September 2023. This is just the end of May, and you have seen a little. I promise you that within the next one year, you are going to see major improvement that will develop our industries, that will resuscitate our small and cottage businesses, that will bring happiness back to homes where everywhere is lit up and there will not be darkness,” Adelabu added.