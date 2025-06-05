Ronaldo’s 137th International Goal Sends Portugal To UEFA Nations League Final

Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo proved once again why he remains one of football’s greatest icons as he scored the decisive goal in Portugal’s thrilling 2–1 comeback victory over Germany in the UEFA Nations League semi-final on Wednesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, netted his 137th international goal in the 68th minute, completing a rapid Portuguese turnaround that saw them rally from a goal down to book a place in Sunday’s final against either France or Spain.

Germany looked in control early in the second half after Florian Wirtz, reportedly close to a £109 million move to Liverpool, opened the scoring in the 48th minute.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward headed home a lofted pass from Joshua Kimmich, who marked his 100th cap for the national team.

Portugal protested the goal, claiming debutant Nick Woltemade had obstructed Ruben Dias in the buildup. However, despite a video review, the goal stood.

But Portugal refused to be undone. Just five minutes after coming on, 21-year-old Francisco Conceição sparked Portugal’s resurgence with a brilliant solo effort in the 63rd minute, collecting the ball near the right touchline, dancing past defenders, and curling a shot past Marc-André ter Stegen to make it 1–1.

Then came the moment of magic from Ronaldo. A surging Nuno Mendes delivered a precise low cross into the box, and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner tapped home unmarked from close range, sending the Portuguese fans into raptures.

Germany nearly forced extra time when substitute Karim Adeyemi struck the post late in the game, but Portugal held firm to seal the win.

In a moment that caught social media by storm, German fans were heard chanting “Messi! Messi! Messi!” during the match — a clear attempt to taunt the Portuguese captain.

Ronaldo responded with a calm smile, wave, and applause, demonstrating his characteristic composure and showmanship.

Portugal, the inaugural Nations League champions in 2019, now have a chance to reclaim the title as they prepare for a showdown with either France or Spain in the final set to be held in Munich on Sunday, June 8, 2025.