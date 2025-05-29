Al Nassr Yet To Decide Cristiano Ronaldo’s Future Amid Contract Talks

Al Nassr Football Club have not finalized the future of Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sporting Director Fernando Hierro.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Hierro confirmed that negotiations are ongoing regarding a potential contract extension for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose current deal expires at the end of June.

“We are still in negotiations with Cristiano and hope we can find a solution for a contract extension,” Hierro stated. “Ronaldo’s presence has been a national-level project from the very beginning. He is a football legend and has helped grow the Saudi league. Of course, we hope to renew his contract.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr following his departure from Manchester United, has been a major figure in promoting the Saudi Pro League on the global stage. However, uncertainty about his future has intensified in recent days following a cryptic social media post.

After Al Nassr’s 3-2 loss to Al-Fateh in their final game of the Saudi Pro League season, Ronaldo posted a message suggesting his time may be “over” at the club, fueling speculation about a potential exit.

But former Al Nassr coach Luis Castro moved to dispel the rumours, clarifying that Ronaldo’s comments were being misinterpreted.

“Every season that ends is like a cycle that closes. That is how I see it,” Castro told The Nassr Zone. “I don’t see it or interpret it the way many do. A chapter has closed, and the football season has ended. We are going to start a new one.”

Castro added that Ronaldo has not given any indications that he is planning to leave Al Nassr, emphasizing that the post reflected the end of the season, not his tenure at the club.

With only a month left on Ronaldo’s contract, fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see whether the 39-year-old will extend his stay in Saudi Arabia or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

For now, both the club and Ronaldo appear to be keeping their options open as discussions continue behind closed doors.