Al-Hilal Plot €120m Swoop For Osimhen, Target Ronaldo Ahead Of Club World Cup

Saudi Pro League giants, Al-Hilal are preparing a sensational summer move to sign Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen in a deal reportedly worth €120 million over three years, according to FootMercato.

Osimhen, who is currently 26-year-old, has just concluded a remarkable season on loan at Galatasaray from Italian Serie A reigning champions, Napoli, netting an astonishing 36 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

His prolific form has attracted the attention of several top European clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United, but Al-Hilal are hoping to beat them to his signature with a mouthwatering offer.

The Riyadh-based club is keen to secure Osimhen’s services in time for next month’s FIFA Club World Cup, where they hope to make a strong impression following a disappointing domestic campaign that saw them lose the league title to Al-Ittihad.

In a bold statement of intent, Al-Hilal are also eyeing a shock move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hinted at an imminent exit from cross-town rivals Al-Nassr.

Securing both Osimhen and Ronaldo would mark a massive coup for Al-Hilal as they look to reassert dominance on both domestic and global fronts.

With Osimhen’s future still uncertain and Ronaldo potentially on the move, the Saudi transfer market looks set for another blockbuster summer.