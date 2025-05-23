Romelu Lukaku Helps Antonio Conte’s Napoli Win Serie A Title

Romelu Lukaku delivered a decisive performance as Napoli secured the 2024-2025 Serie A title with a 2-0 victory over Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, capping off a triumphant season under Antonio Conte.

The result not only sealed the league title for the Partenopei but also etched Conte’s name in the annals of Italian football history.

With goals from Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku, Napoli wrapped up their campaign in style.

McTominay struck first in the 42nd minute, launching a flying volley that broke the deadlock and ignited celebrations among the home fans.

Lukaku followed up in the 51st minute, brushing past defenders to double the lead—his 13th goal of the season—before receiving a standing ovation when substituted in the 76th minute.

The win confirmed Napoli’s position at the top of the final Serie A table, edging out Inter Milan by a single point. Conte’s side finished the season with 24 wins, 10 draws, and just 4 losses, accumulating 82 points with a formidable goal difference of +32.

Conte, who was serving a touchline ban during the final game, celebrated his fifth Serie A title as a manager and made history by becoming the first coach to win the Scudetto with three different clubs—Juventus, Inter Milan, and now Napoli.

Known for revitalizing teams and instilling a relentless winning mentality, Conte’s arrival in Naples has proven to be a masterstroke.

Lukaku’s impact was also undeniable throughout the season. In 35 appearances, the Belgian striker scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists, forming a key part of Conte’s tactical system and often providing decisive moments in tight contests.