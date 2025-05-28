Chelsea In Race With PSG, Galatasaray For Super Eagles’ Victor Osimhen

Chelsea are among three top European clubs vying for the signature of Nigerian international Victor Osimhen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to highly regarded Turkish journalist Yakup Çınar, Premier League giants Chelsea, French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Turkish giants, Galatasaray are all interested in acquiring the Napoli striker on a permanent deal.

Osimhen, whose future has been the subject of intense speculation, is expected to make a key decision soon, as offers continue to flood in for the prolific forward.

“There are currently PSG, Chelsea and Galatasaray possibilities on the table,” Çınar was quoted as saying by Habersarikirmizi. “There are also two big offers from Saudi Arabia. The decision is awaited.”

While Chelsea and PSG have long been linked with the Nigerian star due to their ambitions and financial clout, Galatasaray has emerged as a surprise contender.

The Turkish side, according to reports, has given Osimhen a one-week deadline to decide whether he will commit to the club long-term or return to his parent club, Napoli when his loan deal expires in June.

All three European clubs—Chelsea, PSG, and Galatasaray—will be competing in next season’s UEFA Champions League, making their proposals all the more attractive to Osimhen, who remains one of Africa’s most sought-after football talents.

With interest also coming from Saudi Arabia, Osimhen’s next move is set to be one of the major talking points of this summer’s transfer market.