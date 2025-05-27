Saudi-Backed Al-Hilal Close To Sealing €50 Million Deal For Victor Osimhen

In a major development that could reshape the Saudi Pro League, Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen is on the verge of joining Al-Hilal in a deal reportedly worth up to €50 million, pending final government approval.

According to Sky Sports Switzerland journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Victor Osimhen is in advanced talks with Al-Hilal president Fahad bin Nafel, with personal terms nearly finalized.

The proposed contract would see Osimhen earn up to €17.5 million annually, including bonuses, on a three-season deal.

However, while negotiations between Osimhen and Al-Hilal have progressed swiftly, the final hurdle remains approval from the Saudi Ministry of Sports.

The Ministry’s “financial viability” committee has yet to authorize the release of funds necessary for the transfer, effectively stalling the club’s ability to formalize an agreement with Napoli.

“While personal terms are close to being reached between Osimhen and Fahad bin Nafel, Al Hilal cannot yet validate this transfer,” Tavolieri noted.

“Indeed, the Saudi club is waiting to receive the total amount expected from the Saudi government to finalise the transaction, and thus contact Napoli to conclude the agreement between the clubs.”

Despite the delay, sources say all parties remain optimistic that the deal will be completed soon. Osimhen has reportedly communicated his desire to move to the Saudi champions directly to bin Nafel, marking a significant turn in his transfer saga.

The 26-year-old striker, who is still under contract with Napoli until 2026—with an option to extend to 2027—had previously been linked with several top European clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, and Juventus. However, his wage demands reportedly proved too steep for most European suitors.

Frustrated by the lack of concrete interest from clubs like Manchester United, Osimhen opened talks with Al-Hilal, whose financial backing—courtesy of the Saudi government—places them among the few clubs capable of meeting his valuation and salary expectations.

If completed, the move would be another major statement from the Saudi Pro League, continuing its aggressive recruitment of global football stars and signalling Osimhen’s shift from European elite football to the Middle East’s rising football powerhouse.