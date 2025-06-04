Zidane Rejected Chelsea, Man United To Wait For France Job – Desailly

Former France international Marcel Desailly has revealed that Zinedine Zidane turned down lucrative offers from Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, opting instead to bide his time for the France national team role.

Speaking to Oddspedia, Desailly claimed Zidane had “blank cheque” proposals from both English clubs but rejected them, signalling that the legendary midfielder is not driven by financial gain.

“Will Zinedine Zidane be tempted by Saudi Arabia? Well, he had a blank cheque on the table from Chelsea and a blank cheque from Manchester United and turned them down – he isn’t in it for the money,” Desailly said.

According to Desailly, Zidane’s real ambition lies in leading his country, and he’s keeping a close watch on developments within the French national team.

“He likes to travel and always keeps an eye on the France national team. He’s ready because Didier Deschamps has started the transition,” Desailly added.

Zidane, who led Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, has long been linked with the France job. With current coach Didier Deschamps potentially nearing the end of his tenure after a decade in charge, speculation is mounting that Zidane could be the next man in line.

Desailly believes Zidane is the ideal figure to guide a new generation of French talent to global dominance.

“Zidane can lead the next generation of French footballers to the top of the world game,” he stated.