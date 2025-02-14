France Head Coach, Deschamps Endorses Zidane As Successor

The head coach of the France national football team, Didier Deschamps, has publicly endorsed Zinedine Zidane as a strong candidate to succeed him in the role.

This endorsement comes in Deschamps’ first interview following his announcement that he plans to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps, who has led Les Bleus to considerable success, including winning the 2018 World Cup, stated that he would officially leave his position in January 2026.

Despite his decision to remain in charge until then, discussions about potential successors are already taking place. Among the frontrunners is Zidane, the legendary figure in football who has enjoyed a stellar managerial career, most notably with Real Madrid.

Since parting ways with Los Blancos, Zidane has taken a measured approach to his next coaching opportunity, carefully considering offers that align with his aspirations.

The prospect of leading the French national team is reported to be particularly appealing to him, given his deep connection to the country and his football legacy.

In an interview with L’Équipe, Deschamps expressed admiration for Zidane, highlighting their mutual respect and camaraderie.

He noted, “Yes, of course, there is a lot of respect between us. We last saw each other in the summer of 2023, and we should see each other again next summer, for the same reasons.”

He further elaborated on Zidane’s qualifications, saying, “Zizou is a very good candidate—natural, and I would add, expected. Afterwards, I don’t know if he will want to become the manager.”