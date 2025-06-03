BBNaija Star Khloe Breaks Silence On Assault Allegation, Claims She Was The Victim

Big Brother Naija star Abiri Oluwabusayo, popularly known as Khloe, has reacted to claims that she assaulted a lady during a wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

Khloe’s former friend, nightlife personality Sunky O, had accused her of beating a lady and threatening to kill him.

However, Khloe, in a post on Instagram, dismissed the allegation, explaining that the tension began even before the wedding

According to her, what was meant to be a joyful getaway to celebrate love quickly turned into a nightmare.

She said she kept quiet initially, not because she was guilty, but because she needed time to reflect, speak to her team, and heal but now she’s done being silent.

She said Sunky had accommodation issues and begged the villa host to allow him to stay. She said she handled logistics from Milan to Como to avoid tension.

Things got awkward when Chizoba, the lady who accused her of beating her, and another lady known as Caramel, who reportedly had unresolved issues with Chizoba, ended up in the same space. Khloe said she tried to be a peacemaker, even encouraging them to talk it out, instead, things spiralled.

She claimed Chizoba lashed out during the wedding event, screamed threats, and even demanded the villa keys. Khloe said she refused, not to spite her but because she didn’t want the other guests stranded.

According to Khloe, she was ambushed at the venue, slammed into a wall, dragged down the stairs, and later physically attacked in the villa.

She said Chizoba, Sunky, and others ganged up on her, slammed her into a glass, tried to throw her off a balcony, and left her bruised and bleeding.

“I didn’t beat her,” Khloe said, referring to Chizoba. “I held her tight because she was screaming. But I was the one tossed around. I was the one bleeding,” she wrote.

She claimed she was punched in the stomach, an area she recently had surgery on, and even when she begged them to stop, they didn’t.

“I cried out, ‘Please not my stomach!’ but he kept hitting,” she wrote.

Khloe also addressed the viral clips that surfaced online. In one of them, she was seen smiling. She said her older friends had called her during the incident and advised her not to say a word to avoid making it worse. That smile? She claimed was silence under pressure.

She denied being the aggressor, saying if she truly was, she would’ve been arrested when the police arrived. She claimed the police offered her an ambulance instead and asked if she wanted to press charges, but she said no.

Khloe ended her statement by apologising to her followers and her team. She admitted she made a mistake putting Caramel and Chizoba in the same space without knowing their full history.

She took responsibility for that but maintained that nothing justified the violence she allegedly suffered.