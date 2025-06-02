Fernando Alonso Urges Real Madrid To Sign Pedri To Weaken Barcelona

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has urged Real Madrid to sign Barcelona’s midfield maestro Pedri to weaken their arch-rivals ahead of next season.

Speaking to DAZNFutbol, Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion, didn’t hold back in expressing his admiration for Pedri’s talent and influence at Barcelona, while cheekily recommending a strategic swoop.

“For Real Madrid, I would sign Pedri to weaken Barcelona,” Alonso said. “I’d leave him on the bench, so they don’t have him anymore.”

The comment, though said with a hint of jest, reflects the high regard in which Pedri is held — even outside football circles.

The 22-year-old Spain international has become a cornerstone of Hansi Flick’s side, playing a crucial role in Barcelona’s recent domestic treble-winning season. He contributed six goals and eight assists in 59 matches across all competitions.

Since joining the Blaugrana from Las Palmas in 2019, Pedri has made over 200 appearances, netting 26 goals and assisting 21 more. His technical brilliance, vision, and work rate have drawn praise across Europe, and his current contract with Barcelona runs until 2030.

Pedri was also instrumental in Barcelona’s thrilling 3–2 victory over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final this past April, where he scored one of the decisive goals — a moment Alonso perhaps hasn’t forgotten.