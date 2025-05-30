Real Madrid Sign Trent Alexander-Arnold From Liverpool

Real Madrid CF have confirmed the blockbuster signing of English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool FC in a landmark transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26-year-old, joins the Spanish giants for the next six seasons. The contract will run from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2031.

The announcement ends months of speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold’s future, with Madrid securing one of the Premier League’s most decorated and technically gifted players.

The deal also includes a jaw-dropping €1 billion release clause — a clear statement of intent from Los Blancos and a sign of the club’s belief in his value and longevity.

Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool after a glittering career that saw him rise through the club’s academy to become a cornerstone of their modern success. During his tenure, he won nine major trophies with the Reds, including:

1 UEFA Champions League

1 FIFA Club World Cup

1 UEFA Super Cup

2 Premier League titles

1 FA Cup

2 League Cups

1 FA Community Shield

Beyond club honors, Alexander-Arnold has been a consistent presence on the international stage since 2018. He has represented England at two FIFA World Cups (2018, 2022) and one UEFA European Championship (2024).

His individual accolades are just as impressive. He was named in the FIFA FIFPro World 11 in 2020, featured twice in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season (2018/19, 2021/22), and earned a place in the Premier League All-Star Team three times. He also clinched the Premier League Young Player of the Year award in the 2019-2020 season.

Known for his visionary passing, pinpoint crosses, and tactical intelligence, Alexander-Arnold is expected to bring a new dimension to Real Madrid’s backline and serve as a key playmaker under the club’s new manager Xabi Alonso.

His debut for Real Madrid could come as soon as June 14, when the Spanish champions compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, set to be held in the United States.