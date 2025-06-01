Chaos In Paris As PSG’s Champions League Triumph Turns Deadly

What began as a night of celebration quickly spiralled into chaos in Paris as Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) historic Champions League victory over Inter Milan on Saturday night was marred by violence, tragedy, and mass arrests.

Two people lost their lives in the aftermath of PSG’s 2-0 win. A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the chest, while a 20-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle carrying jubilant supporters. French authorities confirmed both fatalities occurred during post-match celebrations.

The French capital descended into disorder shortly after the final whistle, with the Champs-Élysées becoming the epicentre of unrest. Police deployed a water cannon as early as halftime, when PSG led through goals by Achraf Hakimi and Desire Doue, to disperse crowds pushing through barricades near the Place de l’Étoile.

By Sunday morning, police reported 426 arrests nationwide, including 417 in Paris alone. Of those detained, 216 remained in custody. The violent clashes resulted in injuries to 13 police officers and 192 civilians.

Tensions escalated overnight as fireworks were set off, missiles were hurled at officers, and shops were looted. Tear gas was fired, and riot police used batons to control surging crowds.

Emergency services battled 148 separate fires, with 46 vehicles torched across the city. While some areas, like the Place de l’Étoile, were cleared without further incident, other districts experienced sustained violence.

The government condemned the disturbances, calling for a full investigation into the deaths and damages.