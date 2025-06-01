Enrique Backs Ousmane Dembele For Ballon d’Or After PSG’s Champions League Triumph

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has thrown his full support behind Ousmane Dembele’s Ballon d’Or campaign.

Enrique stated this following Luis Enrique’s influential display in PSG’s 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Enrique lauded the 28-year-old for his all-around performance, even though Dembélé did not get on the scoresheet.

The PSG boss emphasized the winger’s leadership, work rate, and defensive commitment as key attributes that make him a worthy Ballon d’Or recipient.

“I’d give the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembélé,” Enrique declared. “The way he defended tonight… only that can be worthy of the Ballon d’Or.

“This is how you lead a team: goals, titles, leadership, defending, and the way he pressed. Ousmane is my Ballon d’Or. No doubts at all.”

Dembélé has been instrumental in PSG’s remarkable 2024/25 campaign, which saw the club secure a historic treble—winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and the UEFA Champions League. Over the season, he racked up an impressive 33 goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

His standout season has placed him firmly among the frontrunners for world football’s most prestigious individual honour, alongside the Barcelona duo of Raphinha and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

If Dembélé does clinch the Ballon d’Or, it would mark a significant milestone in a career often marred by injuries and inconsistency—one now seemingly revitalized under Enrique’s guidance at the Parc des Princes.