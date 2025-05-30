Delta State Emerges Champion At 2024 National Sports Festival, 2025 Host Announced

Delta State has once again stamped its dominance in Nigerian sports, emerging overall winner of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, held in Ogun State.

The National Sports Festival, which was officially declared open by President Bola Tinubu on May 18, saw athletes from across the country compete fiercely for national glory.

Delta State finished top of the medals table with an impressive haul of 109 gold, 75 silver, and 87 bronze medals.

Bayelsa State came in second, while host state Ogun secured third place in the festival that brought together some of Nigeria’s finest talents in athletics and other sporting disciplines.

Speaking on the victory, the Executive Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori, dedicated the win to the state governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, whose administration he credited for prioritizing youth development and sports excellence.

“This victory is for His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, whose unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and sports excellence through the MORE Agenda has brought us this far,” he said.

Although some medal events are yet to conclude, Chief Oborevwori affirmed that Delta’s commanding lead had already secured their status as overall champions.

He praised the athletes, coaches, and support teams for their discipline, resilience, and hard work, noting that the success reflected the result of smart investment and visionary leadership.

“This is not just about medals; it’s about building lives and inspiring hope,” he added. “The MORE Agenda has opened doors for our youths to thrive through sports, and this win is proof of what is possible when leadership meets action.”

Oborevwori also extended appreciation to the technical crew, administrators, and backroom staff for their crucial role in sustaining Delta’s dominance in national sports.

“As we look forward to receiving the championship trophy during the closing ceremony, we do so with gratitude, pride, and the determination to keep building champions,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Enugu State will host the 2025 edition of the National Sports Festival, setting the stage for another celebration of unity, talent, and sportsmanship.