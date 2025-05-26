Shehu Dikko Reveals Reason For Power Outage At National Sports Festival In Abeokuta

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, said a technical glitch caused the power outage that happened during the men’s 10,000m final at the 2024 National Sports Festival held at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex.

The men’s 10,000m final marked the conclusion of the second day of athletics at the 22nd National Sports Festival, hosted by Ogun State.

Unfortunately, the stadium experienced a power failure midway through the event, which lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Amid the challenging conditions, Plateau State’s Francis James completed the race with a time of 30:36:50, although he noted that the outage impacted his rhythm and hindered his ability to achieve a faster time.

Interestingly, power was restored immediately after the race ended.

During a World Press Conference in Abeokuta on Sunday, Dikko offered insights into the situation, attributing it to the new infrastructure of the renovated stadium.

“We had just left the stadium when that incident occurred,” Dikko said. “Essentially, this was a technical glitch, which is not uncommon for new facilities that have been operating continuously.

“It could have been more challenging had the outage lasted longer. Thankfully, it was resolved quickly, demonstrating our ability to manage the situation effectively.”

He acknowledged that while the power outage impacted the event, it occurred during a race that could not be interrupted. “In the future, we may implement contingency plans such as solar power, based on load requirements and other considerations we need to take into account.”