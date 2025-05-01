Super Eagles’ Eric Chelle’s Salary Paid Upfront, Shehu Dikko Says

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has announced the commission’s strategic financial support for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, ensuring his salary is paid upfront until October.

This initiative is backed by a presidentially endorsed support group and aims to strengthen Nigeria’s qualifications for the 2026 World Cup.

In an interview with former Nigerian international Segun Odegbami on Eagle 7 Sports Radio 103.7 FM, Dikko discussed various measures the commission is implementing to rejuvenate Nigeria’s World Cup qualification efforts, highlighting financial assistance, logistical improvements, and player incentives.

“When we took office, Nigeria had garnered only three points from four qualifying matches, which presented a significant challenge,” Dikko remarked.

To address this issue, Dikko proposed the creation of a Presidential Support Group, a public-private partnership aimed at generating necessary funding and resources.

“The President approved our request, marking the first time that this support group has been included in the national budget,” he noted.

One of the group’s initial contributions includes funding the national team’s technical direction.

“We collaborated with the Nigeria Football Federation to appoint the coach, and while the NFF finalized his contract, the support group agreed to fund his salary through October. This will allow the NFF to pursue long-term funding and sponsorship opportunities,” he explained.

“It’s important to clarify that the commission is not directly funding this. The support group is providing relief, enabling the NFF to concentrate on addressing other pressing needs. We are processing his payment in advance, ensuring he can fully focus on preparing the team for the World Cup.”

Beyond financial support, Dikko also shared that the commission organized a charter flight for Nigerian supporters during the recent match against Rwanda, which significantly boosted team morale.

He further emphasized the agreement on a new bonus structure for players participating in World Cup qualifiers: “After the match against Rwanda, bonuses were paid immediately, demonstrating respect and commitment to the players.”

Looking ahead, the commission plans to arrange three friendly matches in May and June to further develop the coaching staff’s rapport with the players. Additionally, they are consulting pitch experts to enhance the quality of domestic playing surfaces.