Real Madrid Officially Unveil Xabi Alonso As New Coach [Photos]

Real Madrid have officially unveiled Xabi Alonso as the new head coach of the first team, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated chapter for the club.

The presentation ceremony, held at the club’s training complex in Ciudad Real Madrid, featured emotional tributes and speeches from both club president Florentino Pérez and Xabi Alonso himself.

In a heartfelt address, Pérez welcomed Alonso back, emphasizing the symbolic and strategic significance of his return:

“This is the start of a new era filled with hope and intense emotion. We welcome a coach who is already among the best in the world, and who embodies all the values of Real Madrid. Xabi knows exactly what this badge and shirt represent.”

Pérez praised Alonso’s deep-rooted connection with the club and his remarkable rise in the coaching world.

From his early beginnings with Real Madrid’s youth team in 2018—where he led Infantil A to league and champions tournament glory—to his transformative tenure at Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso has proven his pedigree.

Under his leadership, the German side won their first-ever Bundesliga title, the German Supercup, and their second German Cup, etching his name in the history of European football.

“Your journey has made you a football icon and one of the finest coaches in the game today,” said Pérez. “Now you return home to take on one of the greatest challenges of your life, backed by a club and fanbase that believe in you.”

Xabi Alonso, visibly moved, expressed his joy and pride at returning to the club where he once dazzled as a midfielder and lifted the legendary 10th Champions League title in Lisbon.

“It’s a very special day that I will remember for the rest of my life. I’m thrilled to be back at home,” Alonso said. “The connection with Madridismo has never faded. From the moment I stepped into Valdebebas today, that familiar feeling was reignited.”

Alonso also paid tribute to Carlo Ancelotti, under whom he played during his final years at Madrid, calling him a mentor and key influence in his coaching philosophy.

“I am honoured to carry on his legacy”, the Spanish tactician said. “I know the expectations are high, but I embrace this challenge with energy and belief. We have a fantastic squad and the ambition to achieve great things.”

With a three-year contract and the support of fans and management, Xabi Alonso steps into his new role ready to lead Real Madrid into a new era.