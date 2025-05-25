Real Madrid Announce Xabi Alonso As New Coach

Real Madrid have officially named club legend Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, with a contract running until June 30, 2028.

The announcement was made earlier today, May 25, via an official club statement, marking a significant new chapter in both Alonso’s career and the club’s future.

“Real Madrid C.F. announces that Xabi Alonso will be the head coach of the first team for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028,” the statement read.

Alonso, revered as one of the club’s greatest midfielders, made 236 appearances for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2014.

During his five-year spell at the Santiago Bernabéu, he helped secure a UEFA Champions League title, a La Liga championship, two Copa del Rey trophies, a UEFA Super Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

Beyond his club success, Alonso is a celebrated figure in international football. He earned 113 caps for Spain and played a pivotal role in the country’s golden era, winning the 2010 FIFA World Cup and back-to-back UEFA European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

After retiring, Alonso began his coaching journey at Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he guided the U-14 team to a domestic double in the 2018–2019 season.

His managerial rise continued with Bayer Leverkusen, where he achieved unprecedented success by clinching the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup titles within three seasons.

Alonso’s official presentation as head coach is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. local time on May 26 in Madrid. Club president Florentino Pérez will be present, and Alonso is expected to address the media following the presentation.