Photos: Davido, Chief Priest Visit Akpabio

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, paid a visit to Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Thursday.

The superstar was accompanied by nightlife businessman and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu also known as Chief Priest.

The visit was shared on Instagram by Chief Priest through a video that quickly attracted attention online.

In the video, Akpabio is seen speaking to Davido and his team while holding a document. He later posed for photos with the singer and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Chief Priest accompanied the video with a motivational caption, urging his followers to associate with individuals who reflect the kind of future they envision.

“Try as much as possible to get close to people who look exactly like your future. Abuja nights with Naija🇳🇬 003. Person wey get OBO too get power,” he wrote.