Cubana Chief Priest And Ubi Franklin Allegedly Exchange Hot Blows At Event

Talent manager and businessman Ubi Franklin, allegedly exchanged blows with socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

According to a post shared by Stella Dimokokorkus (SDK) blog on Instagram, the incident occurred at a high-profile event held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

According to the post, Chief Priest was trying to stop Franklin from approaching the circle of Davido’s friends.

The Post reads, “Singer Davido’s Wife’s EX Manager Ubi Franklin And Socialite Cubana Chief Priest Exchange Hot Blows

“Aside from the fight, any other thing you read is alleged.

“A physical altercation reportedly broke out between socialite Cubana Chief Priest and Davido’s Wifes ex manager Ubi Franklin, at a high-profile event held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday…‎

“Their punches drew the attention of everyone and they were pulled apart….

“It is alleged that the Chief Priest did not want Ubi anywhere near singer Davido but it looks like Ubi is trying to break back into the circle of Davido’s friends…..

“Another one alleged that Ubi is doing everything possible so that he can get invited to Chioma and Davido’s Wedding in August in the US and the Chief priest is trying to prevent it…

“Let me do some small peeping to find out what really happened…. but if you know, you can whisper it in the comment section.”