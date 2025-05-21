Hansi Flick Extends Barcelona Reign Until 2027 After Historic First Season

Barcelona have officially announced that head coach Hansi Flick will remain at the helm of the club until 2027, following a sensational debut season that saw the German tactician lead the team to an impressive treble.

Flick, who took over last summer, has rejuvenated the Catalan giants with an aggressive, disciplined style of play that has delivered immediate results. Under his leadership, Barcelona clinched the La Liga title, lifted the Copa del Rey, and secured the Spanish Supercup—marking one of the most successful seasons in recent club history.

The 59-year-old also guided Barcelona to four victories over their archrivals Real Madrid in a single season—a feat that has thrilled fans and silenced critics.

In Europe, Flick’s side came agonizingly close to reaching the Champions League final, bowing out in extra time of the semi-final second leg against Inter Milan. Despite the heartbreak, their campaign showcased a resurgence of Barcelona’s continental ambitions.

Flick’s statistics underline his impact: he has won 43 of his 54 matches in charge, boasting a 73% win rate—the best debut-season record for a Barça coach since Luis Enrique’s 83% in 2014–15.

With the contract extension now confirmed, fans and pundits alike are eager to see how Flick will continue shaping the club’s future as Barcelona sets its sights on further European and domestic dominance.