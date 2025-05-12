Barcelona Offer New Deals To Wojciech Szczesny, Hansi Flick

Wojciech Szczesny has confirmed that FC Barcelona have offered him a contract extension but has told the Spanish giants to give him some time to discuss the new deal with his family.

Wojciech Szczesny has emerged as one of the surprises of the season. Initially joining Barcelona as an emergency replacement for Marc-André ter Stegen, he has since established himself as the team’s starting goalkeeper.

Szczesny signed a short-term contract upon his arrival, which is set to expire next month. Barcelona’s management is keen to extend his stay for at least another season, and discussions regarding a new deal are currently underway.

In a recent interview with Canal+ Poland following the thrilling 4-3 El Clasico victory over Real Madrid, Szczesny said: “I want to share that I have received an offer to extend my contract at Barcelona for another two years. They have presented this to me, but I need some time to discuss it with my family to determine what is best for us.

“Ultimately, my wife will play a crucial role in deciding whether we stay here or move to Marbella to enjoy golf.

“I believe it’s essential for us to make this decision together, and we haven’t reached that conclusion yet. My wife tends to make most of the decisions, and I fully support that.”

He acknowledged that while he has typically taken the lead in football-related decisions, this situation is unique. “We both agreed on my one-year term to pursue our dreams, after which we would consider returning to golf”, the former Arsenal goalkeeper added.

Looking ahead, Wojciech Szczesny understands that a timely decision is necessary for Barcelona’s planning. “To be honest, I’m not sure what the future holds, and I appreciate your understanding,” he said.

“We intend to reach a decision this month to facilitate our logistics, whether it’s regarding schools or relocating, based on our choice.”

He reflected on his time at Barcelona as an incredible opportunity. “I was retired, and now I find myself in this position”, Szczesny remarked.

“It may seem unusual since Inter knocked us out, but this Barça team is currently among the best in the world. The achievements of these young players are truly commendable.”

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t clinch every title, but we came close and have laid the groundwork for something significant moving forward.”

Szczesny’s eventual decision will hold strategic significance for Barcelona. Accepting the two-season contract offer would solidify the goalkeeper position and allow the club to focus on strengthening other areas, postponing any search for an alternative goalkeeper.

In related news, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly finalized a new contract extension through 2027, which is expected to be announced soon.

Flick has been in discussions with the club for a while now, and reports indicate that the official announcement might follow shortly after Barcelona secure the La Liga title.

The German coach has already guided the team to victory in the Copa del Rey, and his team currently holds a seven-point lead at the top of the table with only three games left to play.

If Barcelona can perform well this week—particularly if Madrid does not win against Mallorca or if Barca defeats Espanyol—they could clinch the league title, marking an impressive domestic double for Flick in his inaugural season.