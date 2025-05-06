Raphinha Reveals How Xavi Almost Frustrated Him Out Of FC Barcelona

Brazilian winger Raphinha has opened up about his time under former FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, revealing a lack of trust from the coaching staff and a near transfer to Saudi Arabia last summer.

In a one-hour interview with journalist Isabella Paliari, Raphinha said he often felt undervalued during Xavi’s time at Barcelona.

“I felt that he and the entire coaching staff didn’t trust me,” he stated. “When there was no one else available, I’d play the full 90 minutes… but as soon as there was someone else who could replace me, he’d use them without hesitation.”

The 27-year-old cited frequent substitutions as a source of frustration, referencing a specific incident during a Europa League match against Manchester United. “I’d played extremely well, scored a goal, and provided an assist… and yet he took me off,” he said. “I was in top form and couldn’t believe it.”

Raphinha said repeated conversations with Xavi failed to resolve their differences. “I tried to fix it—we talked many times—but I found nothing ever changed. He’s stubborn in his views,” he added.

He also revealed that he was close to leaving Barcelona last summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia under serious consideration. However, a phone call from new coach Hansi Flick and a conversation with his wife changed his mind.

“She reminded me of what I truly wanted,” Raphinha said. “I told her I still have huge potential. If the new coach is fair, I could win him over in a week. In fact, it took me less than a week to make Flick a believer.”

Raphinha praised Flick for his inclusive approach. “He’s the kind of manager who cares about every player, whether they’re starting or on the bench,” he said.

Raphinha has been with Barcelona since 2022, and under Flick, he has been unstoppable, scoring 31 goals and providing 25 assists in 52 games in all competitions.