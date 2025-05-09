Why I Am Still Relevant In Movie Industry After 20 Years – Mercy Aigbe

Ahead of the 2025 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) ceremony holding on Saturday, talented Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe, has reflected on her journey in the film industry.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, May 8, 2025, shared throwback photos from her first AMVCA win in 2014.

She expressed gratitude that despite over 20 years in the industry, she is still relevant and receiving nominations.

The thespian attributed her enduring success to consistency, authenticity, and reinvention, adding that the latest nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the movie “Farmer’s Bride” proves her hard work and dedication.

Mercy Aigbe also thanked fans and team, including the producers, scriptwriters, and directors of “Farmer’s Bride,” for their support and contributions to the film’s success.

She wrote: “As we are gearing up for AMVCA 2025, let me throw back to 2014 when I won my first AMVCA!

“After that Win, I received several nominations, and this year, I received another one in the Best Supporting Actress Category in Farmer’s Bride!

“Firstly, to God be the glory that after well over 20 years in this industry, I am still relevant and still getting these nominations.

“I cannot underestimate the power of consistency, authenticity, and reinvention in my journey.

“Constantly getting this recognition is incredibly humbling and such a huge honour. It’s a reminder that all the hard work, the sleepless nights on set, and the passion I put into my craft have been seen and appreciated.

“Big thank you to my amazing fans and everyone who continues to support my brand!!!

“This nomination isn’t just mine, it belongs to every single person who believes in what I do. Now let’s bring the Awards home by God’s special grace”.