There Is No Connection Between VeryDarkMan’s Arrest And GTBank – Adeyanju

The legal team of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), had stated that Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) was not involved in his recent arrest in Abuja.

Some netizens had earlier alleged that the bank played a role because VDM had visited a branch to complain about alleged unauthorised transactions from his mother’s account.

However, addressing the allegations via social media a human rights lawyer on VDM’s legal team, Deji Adeyanju dismissed the claims.

He said, “There is no connection between GTBank and the arrest of my client.

“It happened in an entirely different location and was conducted by state actors.”

He clarified that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested VDM in Area 3, hours after his bank visit.

Meanwhile, Adeyanju, has indicated that his client, VeryDarkMan’s phone and vehicle have not yet been returned to him, despite his release on bail.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan, a well-known critic on social media, was freed from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Adeyanju explained that VeryDarkMan’s arrest was due to the EFCC’s suspicions of his involvement in money laundering.

In an update regarding his bail conditions, Adeyanju stated that the agency still retains possession of his phone and car.

“Despite everything that has happened, I still like the EFCC Chairman. And there was no condition for VDM’s bail. I was the one who applied for his bail, and I made an undertaking to produce him anytime he is needed. His phone and car are still with EFCC,” Adeyanju stated.