Adeyanju Gives Update On VeryDarkMan’s Case With EFCC

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has indicated that his client, VeryDarkMan’s phone and vehicle have not yet been returned to him, despite his release on bail.

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan, a well-known critic on social media, was freed from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

VeryDarkMan was arrested lastweek after visiting GTBank with his mother to complain about an alleged deduction from her account.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Adeyanju explained that VeryDarkMan’s arrest was due to the EFCC’s suspicions of his involvement in money laundering.

In an update regarding his bail conditions, Adeyanju stated that the agency still retains possession of his phone and car.

“Despite everything that has happened, I still like the EFCC Chairman. And there was no condition for VDM’s bail. I was the one who applied for his bail, and I made an undertaking to produce him anytime he is needed. His phone and car are still with EFCC,” Adeyanju stated.

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian comedian, Mark Angel, recently weighed in on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) saga facing controversial media personality VeryDarkMan.

Mark Angel dared the anti-graft agency to provide evidence that it had invited the social media activist before arresting him.

The comedian’s demand comes after the EFCC issued a press statement claiming that VeryDarkMan had ignored multiple invitations from the agency, prompting his arrest last Friday, a move that has since sparked widespread protests and backlash online.

Sharing his reservations via a video shared on social media, Mark Angel expressed scepticism over EFCC’s narrative.

“EFCC just released a press statement saying that they invited Verydarkman and he refused to go, which was the reason they arrested him. We want to believe what EFCC has just said. In fact, I personally want to believe it. Show us the evidence that you have,” he said.

He added that while he supports the rule of law and due process, the public deserves clarity.

“If he has done something and you want to do your work, we will wait for you to do your work. Yeah, that is the law. Show us that you invited him since that is the reason why you arrested him,” he added.