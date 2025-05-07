Just In: EFCC Releases VeryDarkMan

Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that VeryDarkMan was arrested last Friday in Abuja following multiple petitions filed against him. The EFCC stated that the arrest was due to his failure to honour several invitations over allegations of financial misconduct.

His detention sparked widespread outrage, with many Nigerian youths taking to social media to demand his unconditional release.

On Wednesday evening, activist and politician Omoyele Sowore confirmed VDM’s release via his official Facebook page with the short update: “VDM Released!”

In another post on his 𝕏 handle, Sowore wrote: “Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all VeryDarkMan has been released from unjust detention at the EFCC! He is with his ebullient lawyer, Deji Adeyanju #RevolutionNow”

The EFCC has yet to issue a formal statement confirming the release.